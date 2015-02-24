(Add background, quotes)
By Alice Gledhill
LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - Arion Banki is taking steps towards
reviving the senior deal it postponed last April, buoyed by
increased risk appetite and an improving backdrop for the
country's banks.
The Icelandic lender looked at the market last spring, but
the pricing on offer was more than the issuer wanted to pay and
plans were delayed further by deteriorating market conditions.
However, the tone has improved markedly, helped by the
European Central Bank (ECB) announcement in January that it
would start buying 60bn of government bonds monthly until at
least September 2016, driving yields lower and spreads tighter
across asset classes.
"The market is more constructive in a broader context than
it has been for a long time, and Iceland has made good progress
in the last 12 months around topics such as the capital
controls. This has driven in spreads for the sovereign
significantly, and the sovereign itself was well received when
it was active in the market," said Tommy Paxeus, head of Nordic
FIG DCM at Deutsche Bank.
According to Eikon, Iceland's 2.5% July 2020 bond has
tightened by almost 60bp since the end of last year to a
Z-spread of 131.86bp.
The transaction from the issuer formerly known as Kaupthing
Bank would be its first wholesale deal in a major currency in
more than six years.
Islandsbanki last May priced a 100m two-year issue that was
Iceland's first euro-denominated bank bond since the country's
financial collapse.
"This is an exercise undertaken by Arion in establishing
Icelandic banks as regular issuers," Paxeus added.
The bank is to host an investor call on Wednesday, February
25, regarding its annual results, due to be released today
(Tuesday).
This will be succeeded by a series of investor meetings in
Europe on Thursday and Friday, via Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and
Nomura, ahead of the possible euro-denominated trade.
Deutsche's Paxeus said that the roadshow would be crucial to
establishing size, maturity and pricing.
"The price should be lower now than ever since the start of
the crisis, as both the Icelandic banks and the sovereign are in
a good position. Arion has a strong balance sheet, stable
business model and is extremely well capitalised."
In a debt investor presentation released in the third
quarter of 2014, Arion Banki said it was well prepared for the
lifting of capital controls and had a 21.1% Core Tier 1 ratio.
Arion Banki is rated BB+ by S&P with a positive outlook. It
is 87% owned by its creditors and 13% by the Icelandic
government.
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand, Philip
Wright)