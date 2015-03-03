(Adds background, comments)

By Helene Durand

LONDON, March 3 (IFR) - Hot market conditions have enticed investors to jump aboard the first public bond from an Icelandic bank since the country's financial industry collapsed, shrugging off concerns around the potential removal of capital controls and the deal's small size.

Order books for Arion Bank's 300m no-grow three-year have reached around 650m from some 100 accounts, which will allow the lead managers to price the trade at the tight end of the mid-swaps plus 310bp-315bp guidance.

Arion Bank is 87% owned by the former creditors to Kaupthing Bank, one of three Iceland banks that collapsed in the space of a week in 2008, buckling under the weight of debt and sending the krona and the island's economy into a downward spiral.

Since then, the country's lenders have been reliant on government funding, but have been tentatively taking steps to re-access wholesale markets.

Last summer, Arion Bank withdrew an attempt to enter the market after the cost proved too high. Around the same time Islandsbanki priced a 100m two-year private placement, the first euro bond since Iceland's financial collapse.

Although it reported a CET1 ratio of 21.8% at the end of 2014, Arion is sub investment grade, at BB+ (positive) by S&P.

At 310bp over mid-swaps, the yield will be just inside 3.25% and takes advantage of voracious demand from investors desperate for juicer returns ahead of the unveiling of the ECB bond purchase programme later this week.

However, constraints around the credit mean that demand has not been as strong as other recent senior bank issuance.

"This is a small deal, it is sub investment grade which means that there is a more limited audience," said a lead banker.

"It is not as broadly followed as Irish banks for example, which are much further along in terms of their market recovery."

Investors that attended the roadshow last week also had questions around the potential lifting of capital controls for the country.

"It was a focal point for investors but Arion was able to reassure them that they have reserves in place to deal with any potential outflows once they are lifted," the banker added.

Lead managers Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Nomura said they looked at the spread between the sovereign and the banks in countries such as Ireland, Spain and Italy, with the differential being anywhere between 75bp and 200bp.

Iceland's 750m July 2020 issue was trading around swaps plus 120bp-125bp, according to a lead. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)