By Alistair Scrutton and Ragnhildur Sigurdardottir
STOCKHOLM/REYKJAVIK Feb 12 Iceland's Supreme
Court has upheld convictions of market manipulation for four
former executives of the failed Kaupthing bank in a landmark
case that the country's special prosecutor said showed it was
possible to crack down on fraudulent bankers.
Hreidar Mar Sigurdsson, Kaupthing's former chief executive,
former chairman Sigurdur Einarsson, former CEO of Kaupthing
Luxembourg Magnus Gudmundsson, and Olafur Olafsson, the bank's
second largest shareholder at the time, were all sentenced on
Thursday to between four and five and a half years.
The verdict is the heaviest for financial fraud in Iceland's
history, local media said. Kaupthing collapsed under heavy debts
after the 2008 financial crisis and the four former executives
now live abroad. Though they sometimes returned to Iceland to
collaborate with the court investigation, none were present on
Thursday.
Iceland's government appointed a special prosecutor to
investigate its bankers after the world's financial systems were
rocked by the discovery of huge debts and widespread poor
corporate governance. He said Thursday's ruling was a signal to
countries slow to pursue similar cases that no individual was
too big to be prosecuted.
"This case...sends a strong message that will wake up
discussion," special prosecutor Olafur Hauksson told Reuters.
"It shows that these financial cases may be hard, but they can
also produce results."
Not all of Iceland's prosecutions have succeeded. But the
country's efforts contrast with the United States and
particularly Europe, where though some banks have been fined,
few executives have been tried and voters suffering post-crisis
austerity conditions feel bankers got off lightly.
A recent scandal at the Swiss private bank of Europe's
biggest lender HSBC has highlighted the controversy
again and sparked a political row about whether the bank did
enough to pursue possible tax dodgers..
NO SAFE HAVEN
Iceland struggled initially to appoint a special prosecutor.
Hauksson, 50, a policeman from a small fishing village, was
encouraged to put in for the job after the initial advertisement
drew no applications.
Nor have all of his prosecutions been trouble-free: two
former bank executives were acquitted in one case, while
sentences imposed on others have been criticised for being too
light.
However, Icelandic lower courts have convicted the chief
executives of all three of its largest banks for their
responsibility in a crisis that prosecutors said highlighted the
operations of a club of wealth financiers in a country of just
320,000 people.
They also convicted former chief executives of two other
major banks, Glitnir and Landsbanki, for charges ranging from
fraud and market manipulation.
Parliament relaxed bank secrecy laws in Iceland to help the
prosecutors investigate bank documents without court orders.
"Why should we have a part of our society that is not being
policed or without responsibility?" Hauksson said. "It is
dangerous that someone is too big to investigate - it gives a
sense there is a safe haven."
Seven criminal cases involving bankers have made it to the
Supreme Court, which upheld six of them. Five more, including
cases of CEOs - are due to be heard by the top court. Another 14
cases are awaiting possible prosecution, Hauksson said.
Many bankers were seen as symbols of Iceland's budding
economic prowess before the crisis when sector's assets grew to
10 times the country's GDP, producing a bubble.
All of the accused have maintained their innocence.
SLOW JUSTICE
Many Icelanders have been frustrated that justice has been
slow. The prosecutors' office has been hit by budget cuts since
it was set up, reducing its staff from 100 to around 50 now.
Hordur Torfa, a musician who helped organise anti-government
protests after the financial crisis, said: "Due to a lack of
funds, not enough staff have been available for investigations
of individual cases."
But Hauksson believes the existing rulings mean there is
less chance of similar scandals in the future.
"There is some indication that the banks are more cautious.
We have sent a strong signal criminality," he said.
Asked whether he would take the job again knowing how
complex the prosecutions would be, Hauksson replied, laughing:
"Yes. And I'd probably be the only applicant again."
