REYKJAVIK, April 24 Two former chiefs and 13
other ex-executives and staff of two Icelandic banks pleaded not
guilty on Wednesday to charges of share price manipulation in
one of the biggest trials linked to the collapse of the bank
system in 2008.
Iceland took an aggressive stance against former bankers
after its three banks, having grown to 10 times the economic
output of $16 billion in that year, failed in quick succession.
Parliament later appointed a special prosecutor to look into
allegations of any wrongdoing.
"Innocent," said Hreidar Sigurdsson, the former chief
executive of one of the collapsed banks, Kaupthing, after the
prosecutor read out charges at the start of the trial in a court
session lasting about an hour.
Charges have been laid against nine people from Kaupthing,
accusing them of buying the bank's shares in what the special
prosecutor called "a systematic and organised way" to prop up
the stock.
The prosecutor later presented charges against against six
people in a case involving Landsbanki, including former CEO
Sigurjon Arnason, for market manipulation.
The prosecutor alleges that the bank bought up more than 56
billion Iceland krona ($478 million) of its own shares in order
to support the share price before its collapse. All the
defendants in this case also pleaded not guilty.
Icelandic authorities have been slowly sifting through cases
involved in the 2008 bank collapse.
In February, a former retail baron was found guilty of tax
evasion and in December last year two former executives of
Glitnir Bank were jailed for fraud.
($1 = 117.1950 Iceland kronas)
(Reporting by Robert Robertson; Writing by Alistair Scrutton;
Editing by Patrick Lannin and Mark Heinrich)