REYKJAVIK, March 22 Iceland's prosecutor said on
Friday that 15 people, including the former chiefs of two banks,
have been indicted for alleged share-price manipulation in the
run up to the collapse of the banking system in 2008.
The charges brought against the bank executives are among
the biggest cases brought by a special prosecutor appointed to
investigate the circumstances that led to the banks' collapse
under a mountain debt in the 2008 global credit crunch.
Prosecutor Olafur Hauksson told Reuters that he issued
indictments against the former chief executives of Landsbanki
and four other former bank employees.
The 31 pages of charges in the Landsbanki case are for
market manipulation, involving the bank allegedly buying up more
than 56 billion krona ($453.83 million) of its own shares in
order to support the share price.
Hauksson told Reuters he had issued charges against nine
people from Kaupthing Bank, including the former chief executive
and the former chairman, in a separate case.
The allegation also involves buying by Kaupthing of its own
shares in what Hauksson called a systematic and organised way to
maintain the value of the shares in the bank.
The former chief executive of Landsbanki has publicly denied
any wrongdoing in dealings with the bank's shares. No other
executives have made comments or were available for comment.
Icelandic authorities have been slowly sifting through cases
involved in the 2008 bank collapse.
In February, a former retail baron was found guilty of tax
evasion and in December last year two former executives of
Glitnir Bank were jailed for fraud.
($1 = 123.3950 Iceland kronas)
(Reporting by Robert Robertson, writing by Patrick Lannin in
Stockholm; Editing by Michael Roddy)