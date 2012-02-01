LONDON Feb 1 Two buyout houses have
placed bids for British frozen food retailer Iceland Foods,
people familiar with the matter said, in an auction that the
vendors hope will value the business at around 1.5 billion
pounds ($2.4 billion).
The bids from BC Partners and Bain Capital are "aggressive"
the people said, although they did not indicate whether
supermarket chain Wm Morrison was still in the process.
Iceland Chief Executive Malcolm Walker has 42 days to match
the highest bid under the shareholder agreement. Walker and
other managers control 23 percent of the business, which he
founded over 30 years ago.
Failed Icelandic banks Landsbanki and Glitnir are selling
the remaining 77 percent.
Walker had a bid that valued Iceland Foods at about 1
billion pounds turned down in 2010.
Bankers are working on a debt package of up to 1 billion
pounds to back the potential buyout, banking sources told
Reuters earlier in the week.
Asda, the British arm of U.S. retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc
, is no longer looking at a bid for Iceland, but is still
interested in a number of its stores.