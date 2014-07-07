LONDON, July 7 (IFR) - The Republic of Iceland has mandated banks ahead of a potential 6-year euro bond, according to a lead.

An investor call will be held today at 1pm UK time.

Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are joint lead managers for the Reg S deal.

Iceland is rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB (all stable). (Reporting by Sarka Halas, editing by Julian Baker)