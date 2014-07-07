BRIEF-Overseas Shipholding Group announces agreement with SEC
* Agreement with SEC would also resolve last remaining claim in company's bankruptcy case
LONDON, July 7 (IFR) - The Republic of Iceland has mandated banks ahead of a potential 6-year euro bond, according to a lead.
An investor call will be held today at 1pm UK time.
Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are joint lead managers for the Reg S deal.
Iceland is rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB (all stable). (Reporting by Sarka Halas, editing by Julian Baker)
* Agreement with SEC would also resolve last remaining claim in company's bankruptcy case
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it charged on Monday shipping conglomerate Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) and its former chief financial officer Myles Itkin with failing to recognize some $512 million in tax liabilities.
CHICAGO, Jan 23 U.S. oilfield services company Forbes Energy Services Ltd said it expected to "promptly" emerge from bankruptcy after filing a Chapter 11 plan on Monday with a prepackaged deal to exchange $280 million of debt for equity.