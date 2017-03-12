STOCKHOLM, March 12 Iceland's finance ministry
said on Sunday that in the coming week it would lift the
remaining capital controls that have been in place since the
financial crisis in 2008, easing restrictions on households an
businesses.
"The removal of the capital controls, which stabilised the
currency and economy during the country's unprecedented
financial crash, represents the completion of Iceland's return
to international financial markets," it said in a statement.
The ministry said it had also tweaked regulations and
introduced special reserve requirements for new foreign currency
inflows to prevent a repeat of "hot money" destabilising the
financial system.
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Simon Johnson; Editing by Mark
Potter)