STOCKHOLM, March 12 Icelandic authorities will
present changes to the country's capital controls later on
Sunday, a central bank spokesperson said.
Capital controls were imposed at the height of the financial
crisis in 2008 to shore up a tumbling Icelandic krona.
"There will be a press conference with the prime minister,
the finance minister and the head of the central bank. They will
present changes to the capital controls at 1400 (GMT)," said
Stefan Johann Stefansson.
Icelandic media reported earlier this week, citing Finance
Minister Benedikt Johannesson, that the controls could be lifted
in weeks or months.
One hitch to removing the controls has been an ongoing spat
between Iceland and funds that own more than $1 billion worth of
krona-denominated assets that were frozen by the Icelandic
authorities.
