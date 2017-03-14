REYKJAVIK, March 14 Iceland lifted its remaining
capital curbs on Tuesday, easing restrictions on households and
businesses and ending more than eight years of controls put in
place as its banks collapsed in the 2008 financial crisis.
The government started dismantling capital controls last
year by easing restrictions for local residents. The end of the
last controls, first announced on Sunday, came into force at
midnight.
Iceland had been eyeing an end to the controls for years.
The move will open the way for investment abroad by Icelandic
pension funds abroad and improve prospects for foreign
investment into Iceland.
The country's authorities have been girding for scrapping of
restrictions, with the central bank amassing 815 billion
Icelandic crowns ($7.4 billion) of currency reserves at the end
of last year to ease the transition.
In January, Standard & Poor's upgraded Iceland's credit
rating to A- from BBB+ based on its strong current account
surplus and higher currency reserves. Fully lifting the capital
controls could improve the rating further, it said.
Still, the process is likely to bring some volatility. The
Icelandic crown posted its biggest one-day decline in eight
years on Monday; the end of controls was expected to trigger
initial outflows of pent-up foreign and domestic
money.
However, the crown remains at historically strong levels,
boosted over the past year by a tourism boom that has also
spurred double-digit economic growth, raising some concerns of
overheating.
"If you are an investor looking around, saying: where can I
find positive yield, then Iceland may be a good destination,"
Danske Bank Chief Analyst Jakob Christensen said.
"But that is the dilemma for Iceland: it can easily be
overwhelmed with capital inflows and it is very hard to manage
for such a small economy."
($1 = 110.4900 Icelandic Crowns)
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard, Daniel Dickson and Helena
Soderpalm, editing by Larry King)