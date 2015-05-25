REYKJAVIK May 25 Iceland's government plans to
introduce a bill to parliament this week outlining measures to
start the process of lifting capital controls, Prime Minister
Sigmundur Gunnlaugsson said.
Gunnlaugsson said the measures would be accompanied by the
imposition of a "stabilisation tax" but he did not make clear
whether such a levy would be part of the bill. Politicians have
talked of imposing a tax on money that foreign creditors want to
take out of the country.
The measures have been long-awaited after authorities have
signalled for a year their intention to lift controls and return
to the financial mainstream.
The island nation of 330,000 is emerging from years of
hardship following its 2008 financial meltdown and has been
trying to untangle remaining issues such as the foreign
creditors of its three banks that collapsed.
Politicians have talked about a so-called stabilisation, or
exit, tax on recovered debt that the creditors of the banks may
want to take out of the country. Gunnlaugsson, speaking late on
Sunday, did not say whether the tax would cover these or other
foreigners or both.
The level of the tax has not been announced but rates of 25
to 40 percent have been touted, according to local media. Asked
by Bylgjan radio station whether an exit tax was still on the
table, Gunnlaugsson said, "Yes, and it will be introduced, when
these measures have begun to be implemented".
"As I have been saying for the last four, five, even six
years, it is clear that in order to loosen the capital controls,
a considerable amount of capital will have to remain in the
country."
Ministers and the central bank have said a tax is necessary
to avoid a huge exodus of capital, causing massive disruption to
the Icelandic crown and trade balance.
The authorities will also have to deal with foreign capital
invested in Icelandic assets that has been frozen in the country
due to the controls, as well as the ability for Icelandic
entities such as pension funds to invest abroad.
(Reporting by Holmfridur Helga Sigurdardottir; writing by
Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Susan Fenton)