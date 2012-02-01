MUMBAI Feb 1 Iceland's central bank plans to have macroprudential regulations, including limiting the foreign currency balance sheet exposure of banks, before its mandate for capital controls expires in end-2013, its governor said on Wednesday.

"Our plan is to have prudential limits on what banks can do in forex and international banking activity," Mar Gudmundsson told Reuters in an interview.

"We will put in place limits on size and composition of foreign currency balance sheets of banks," said Gudmundsson, who was attending a two-day conference organised by the Reserve Bank of India in Mumbai.

He said the country's real exchange rate was undervalued and hoped it would appreciate.

Iceland, which went through a currency crisis during the global economic downturn, plans to remove its capital controls in two phases -- with the initial one aimed at channeling krona assets into hands of investors willing to take a long-term exposure to the currency.

"We will not allow our banks to be ten times GDP."

However, Gudmundsson said pegging the krona to any currency like the U.S. dollar or euro was not desirable as it would be risky if there were no capital controls.

Gudmundsson said there were both upside and downside risks to the bank's 2.3 percent economic growth forecast for 2012.

The euro zone crisis has not affected the Icelandic economy too much as the financial channels of contagion were closed due to the capital controls, he said.

He said the real interest rates cannot be negative over time in an economy where the output gap was closing.

The central bank kept interest rates unchanged at its December review with the 7-day collateralised lending rate at 4.75 percent. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; editing by Malini Menon)