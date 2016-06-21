STOCKHOLM, June 21 Iceland's central bank said
on Tuesday it had bought 75 billion crowns at an exchange rate
of 190 crowns per euro in its last foreign currency auction
before it starts to lift capital controls for residents.
It also said it had decided to offer to purchase offshore
crown assets not sold in the 178 billion crown offering at the
same rate. Requests should be received by June 27, it said.
The bank said last month that all accepted offers in the
June 16 auction would be settled at the same price between 190
and 210 crowns per euro depending on the level of participation
in the sale.
