STOCKHOLM Aug 15 Iceland's central bank governor Mar Gudmundsson, who was picked for a new five-year term on Friday, said he might not reapply for the job if he needed to do that before the end of the term.

In a statement on the central bank's website, Gudmundsson noted that a comprehensive review of Iceland's Central Bank Act was underway, and that any decision by parliament could result in the re-appointment of senior positions.

Gudmundsson said he had for several years been looking to work internationally before getting too old, but that now was not the right time for this, given the situation in the central bank and the tasks at hand as well as his own family situation.

"That will change in the near future. As a result, it is not a given that I will seek re-appointment if such a process is undertaken following amendments to the Central Bank Act," Gudmundsson said. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Daniel Dickson, editing by Mia Shanley)