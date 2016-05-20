REYKJAVIK May 20 Iceland said on Friday it will
hold an auction to allow overseas investors to swap for euros
around 300 billion crowns ($2.41 billion) of deposits and bonds
that have been trapped by capital controls for nearly eight
years.
The auction is part of plans unveiled last June to ease
restrictions on taking money out of the country that were
imposed as the crown plunged in value after Iceland's outsized
financial system collapsed in 2008.
The auction will need parliamentary approval before it can
go ahead.
The Finance Ministry said in a statement that capital
controls had prevented resident investors from diversifying
their portfolios and limited Icelandic companies ability to
collaborate with non-residents and to invest abroad.
"The resulting economic complications grow greater over
time," it added.
If a bill presented to parliament on Friday is passed, the
central bank will offer all owners of offshore crowns the
opportunity to exchange them for euros, the ministry said.
Iceland is seeking gradually to remove the controls that
have hampered foreign investment and raised fears about
overheated domestic asset prices while ensuring money does not
flow out so fast the currency crashes and the economy suffers.
Earlier this year, the government eased restrictions for
pension funds which have had limited ability to invest abroad.
In October, the central bank and finance ministry agreed
with overseas creditors on how to wind down the estates of three
failed banks that owed billions when they collapsed.
($1 = 124.4200 Icelandic Crowns)
(Reporting by Ragnhildur Sigurdardottir; Editing by Catherine
Evans)