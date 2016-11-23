STOCKHOLM Nov 23 Iceland will revisit next year
how to solve the problem of around $1.4 billion in assets frozen
by capital controls eight years ago, the head of the central
bank said on Wednesday.
Last year, Iceland offered owners of funds frozen by capital
controls a deal to cash out of the so-called Glacier Bonds, but
some funds rejected the deal.
Central bank Governor Mar Gudmundsson said the country would
try to find a new deal after it makes an assessment on how to
proceed with removing capital controls early next year.
"What that means in terms of exchange rates at which
different assets escape from the capital controls, depends on
conditions at the time," central bank Governor Mar Gudmundsson
told Reuters.
"It might be better, it might be worse."
(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Toby Chopra)