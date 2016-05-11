COPENHAGEN May 11 Iceland's central bank kept its key deposit interest rate at 5.75 percent on Wednesday and said inflation is set to remain below target.

Inflation measured 1.6 percent in April, about the same as a year ago, the bank said.

"This reflects the offsetting effects of domestic inflationary pressures versus the appreciation of the króna and unusually low global inflation," it said in a statement.

"The outlook is for inflation to remain below target well into this year but then rise when import prices stop falling,"

Economic growth in the country is expected at 4.5 percent this year, up from 4 percent growth in 2015, it said.

The bank also revised upwards its outlook for 2017, with economic growth now projected at 4 percent instead of a 3.4 percent forecast in February.

"In the domestic labour market, growth can be seen in rapid job creation, a rising participation rate, and declining unemployment," the bank said. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Toby Chopra)