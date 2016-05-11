COPENHAGEN May 11 Iceland's central bank kept
its key deposit interest rate at 5.75 percent on Wednesday and
said inflation is set to remain below target.
Inflation measured 1.6 percent in April, about the same as a
year ago, the bank said.
"This reflects the offsetting effects of domestic
inflationary pressures versus the appreciation of the króna and
unusually low global inflation," it said in a statement.
"The outlook is for inflation to remain below target well
into this year but then rise when import prices stop falling,"
Economic growth in the country is expected at 4.5 percent
this year, up from 4 percent growth in 2015, it said.
The bank also revised upwards its outlook for 2017, with
economic growth now projected at 4 percent instead of a 3.4
percent forecast in February.
"In the domestic labour market, growth can be seen in rapid
job creation, a rising participation rate, and declining
unemployment," the bank said.
