COPENHAGEN Dec 9 Iceland's central bank on Wednesday kept its key deposit interest rate at 5.75 percent and said the short-term inflation outlook has improved since its previous forecast.

Iceland raised the seven-day deposit rate in November as wage increases during the summer increased inflationary pressures. But falling oil prices and a strengthening of the crown currency has slowed the pace of price rises, the central bank said.

Iceland is preparing to lift capital controls that it had imposed following its 2008 financial meltdown. That is expected to be done as of next year in a gradual process, to avoid a massive outflow of foreign capital from the country.

"A stronger crown and more favourable global price developments have provided the scope to raise interest rates more slowly than was previously considered necessary," the central bank said in a statement.

"However, this does not change the fact that, according to the bank's November forecast, a tighter monetary stance will probably be needed in the coming term, in view of growing domestic inflationary pressures," it said.

Iceland's Monetary Policy Committee also decided to lower reserve requirements by 1.5 percentage points to 2.5 percent.