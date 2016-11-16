(Recasts; adds detail, context.)
By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
COPENHAGEN Nov 16 Iceland's central bank on
Wednesday cut its inflation forecast until the middle of next
year, following a sharp appreciation of the country's currency.
The bank on Wednesday also left its key interest rate
unchanged, and it suggested further gains by the crown might
prompt it to lower interest rates.
According to the bank's new forecast, inflation is likely to
remain below a 2.5 percent target until mid-2017. It will then
hold between 2.5 and 3 percent for the remainder of the forecast
horizon, which extends to the end of the decade.
The bank had signaled optimism over the country's inflation
target in August, when it cut the seven-day term deposit
interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.25 percent.
In an interview, central bank Governor Mar Gudmundsson said
if no major upsets occurred in the labour market and economic
policies remain aligned with monetary policy, "there might be a
possibility of lowering nominal interest rates going forward."
Iceland's crown rose to an eight-year high against the euro
after elections at the end of last month, when the
centre-right Independence Party emerged on top and the
anti-establishment Pirate Party fell short of expectations.
The crown has also strengthened 14 percent against
the U.S. dollar in the past year.
The bank said in a statement that the change in inflation
forecast does not provide as much scope for monetary policy
response as might be expected.
"What matters to us is that long-run inflation expectations
are now aligned with the target," Gudmundsson said.
Capital controls, imposed after the 2008 financial crisis to
save the crown from collapse, have been partly lifted this year
and are likely to be completely removed during the course of
next year.
Restrictions on investment in overseas financial instruments
were partly lifted last month, when residents were permitted up
to 30 million crowns ($265,345.83). That ceiling will be raised
to 100 million in January.
The central bank said in its statement that if households
and businesses begin to accumulate foreign assets rapidly, a
sudden surge in outflows would be "quite possible." But raising
the ceiling in January would be less significant than the first
step, the governor said.
"The ceiling of 30 million crowns applies to a much bigger
mass of people. We estimate that when we go up to 100 million
crowns the ceiling will be binding on only 3 percent of
households," Gudmundsson said.
($1 = 113.0600 Icelandic crowns)
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Larry King)