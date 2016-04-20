STOCKHOLM, April 20 Iceland's central bank said
on Wednesday the financial system is stronger, improving the
conditions for lifting capital controls introduced after its
main banks failed in the 2008 financial crisis.
"Most important in this context is the settlement of the
failed banks' estates in a manner consistent with economic and
financial stability," the Sedlabanki said in a financial
stability report.
"The largest single obstacle to general liberalisation of
capital controls has therefore been removed."
At present, risk in the financial system is linked primarily
to the next steps towards capital account liberalisation,
uncertainty in the global economy, and growing economic tension
domestically, it said.
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)