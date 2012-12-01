REYKJAVIK Dec 1 A Chinese tycoon who wants to
build a major tourist resort in a remote corner of northeast
Iceland must reapply for permission to go ahead with the
project, Icelandic media reported on Saturday.
Cabinet ministers, led by Industry Minister Steingrimur
Sigfusson, said they were unable to make a final decision on
Huang Nubo's application as much information remained
unavailable, state radio RUV reported.
His plans have been highly controversial, with some
commentators saying they raise questions about regional security
because of Iceland's strategic location in the Arctic where
several nations are competing for resources.
Huang has already agreed with municipalities in the area to
lease 70 percent of a 300-square-km farm, where he plans to
build a golf course, hotel and outdoor recreation area.
State radio said Huang's Iceland-registered firm Zhongkun
Grimsstadir had in mid-November asked for more time to supply
further information, and that it could take a few more months.
In a letter to architect Halldor Johannsson, Huang's
Icelandic representative, the government said Huang should
submit a new application which would be reviewed by a government
committee.
Huang, who is chairman of Beijing-based Zhongkun Investment
Group and was 161st on the Forbes list of the richest Chinese in
2010, plans to reapply as soon as he has gathered the
information needed, RUV reported.
Iceland is recovering from its worst-ever financial crisis
after the complete collapse of its top banks in 2008, and it is
keen to lure foreign investment.
RUV says there would be investment of about 20 billion
Iceland krona ($160 million) in the project and that 400-600
jobs could be created.
The government's decision was seen by observers as a sign
the cabinet wanted to postpone the matter until after planned
parliamentary elections in May next year.
