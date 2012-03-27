STOCKHOLM, March 27 Icelandic authorities, who have stepped up capital controls, raided one of the island's biggest fishing firms on Tuesday, the central bank said.

A statement from the bank said the search into offices of the Samherji fishing company had been conducted due to suspected violations of the foreign exchange act, but did not offer details.

Iceland imposed capital controls to protect its currency from a steep slide after the crash of its banking system in late 2008. Earlier this month authorities closed loopholes which they said investors were using to get around the rules.

The statement said officials from the central bank and from the special prosecutor's office had raided the Samherji offices in capital Reykjavik and main northern town Akureyri.

No one at the prosecutor's office or at Samherji, which also has operations outside Iceland and sells fish abroad, was available for comment.

The Icelandic crown has weakened from about 158 to the euro in January to nearly 169. The central bank last week raised its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 5.0 percent, citing a weak crown as one of the reasons.

The tightening of capital controls aims to stop investors using loopholes - for example through the bond market - which was causing pressure on the crown. It was a critical move to reduce the risk of potentially destabilising capital outflows that could spark inflation and damage the economy, a central bank official said this month. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)