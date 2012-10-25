REYKJAVIK Oct 25 Icelandic authorities warned
people in the north of the island on Thursday to prepare for a
possible big earthquake after the biggest tremors in the area
for 20 years.
The north Atlantic island, where almost 320,000 people live,
is a hotspot of volcanic and seismic activity as it straddles a
fault in the earth's surface.
The Civil Protection Department said in a statement that
recent small quakes in an area under the sea about 20 km (12
miles) off the north of Iceland had prompted it to issue a
warning to local people.
It said such shocks, one of which was a magnitude 5.6, often
led to stronger quakes. Warnings were issued when there were
grounds to expect a natural or manmade event that could threaten
health and human safety, it added.
"People are anxious because they don't know what might
happen," said Amundi Gunnarsson, chief of the fire brigade in
Fjallabyggd, one of the small towns in the area, and a member of
the Civil Protection Department.
"At the same time, life goes on as usual. People are going
to work and children are going to school, but everyone is on
alert," he told Reuters by telephone.
The coastal area in the north is home to several small towns
and a population of several thousand people.
The biggest town in the north of Iceland, Akureyri, has a
population of about 17,000 people, and lies roughly 100 km south
of the seismic activity.
Geologist Benedikt Ofeigsson said houses in Iceland could
typically withstand quakes of a magnitude about 7.
"Of course there could be some damage to in walls and
concrete in such strong earthquakes, but what is important that
houses have stood firm," he told Reuters.