REYKJAVIK The victory in Iceland's election of parties who would spurn the European Union may keep the country isolated by cementing damaging currency controls in place.

Once a symbol of globalisation with its banking boom-turned-bubble, Iceland rejected the one power that could have helped bring it back onto the international stage five years after its economy imploded.

At the heart of its malaise is a straightjacket of capital controls. Put in place since the 2008 crisis - with IMF support - to save the local currency from collapse, they are now seen as hurting a nascent recovery.

The centre-right victors of the election won over the austerity-weary public with a plan to boost economic growth, cut taxes and write down debt on foreign-owned debt crown assets.

They hope to create conditions where a gradual end to the controls would not lead to a collapse of the crown through capital flight.

However, critics say a debt writedown could further erode investor confidence in Iceland as well as being a lengthy and legally difficult process - any confiscation could lead to even more capital flight.

"Oh, capital controls? They won't be lifted. Not in 5 years, not even 10. It could be 20 or maybe even 30 years," said Gudmundur Ingi Hauksson, who gave up running the biggest branch of Landsbanki to manage a small car wash chain in Reykjavik.

The election saw a backlash against a centre-left government widely seen as having failed to deliver a fully-fledged recovery and been too much in the thrall of the economic dictates of donors like the International Monetary Fund.

This came even though the parties which won the vote were the ones widely blamed for the crisis, when banks whose assets were ten times the size of the economy collapsed after a decade of debt-fuelled growth.

The winning Independence Party and the Progressive Party see themselves as closer to the go-it-alone spirit of the original Viking settlers and have vowed to scrap the EU accession process.

INVESTMENT PROBLEMS

Iceland lacks a powerful backer with financial firepower, as euro zone member Cyprus had in the European Central Bank, so its small central bank and the new government will have to talk with investors on its own.

Some of those are hedge funds, which bought up the dirt cheap assets of the collapsed banks - Landsbanki, Kaupthing and Glitnir - hoping to make a profit when bankruptcy claims are settled.

The amount of the claims, and other foreign-owned assets locked in due to the controls, is about 1,200 billion crowns against $3.9 billion in central bank reserves.

Bjarni Benediktsson, the head of the Independence Party and vying to become prime minister after taking the biggest share of the vote, hopes capital controls can end in 12-18 months.

He wants to write off as much as 75 percent of the debt in the estate of failed banks but, despite election promises, talks with investors will be tough.

"A substantial discount will be necessary but it has to be negotiated because you don't want to create the perception of expropriation," said Hafsteinn Hauksson, an analyst at Arion Bank. Even if Iceland wants a quick deal, the funds themselves will be in no hurry and could gain more by slowing the process.

Apart from sorting out the debt and banks, capital controls have also kept out much needed foreign funds. Investment has fallen so low it actually detracted from GDP growth last year, which fell to 1.8 percent in 2012 from 2.6 percent a year earlier. Some forecast a further slowdown in 2013.

Aluminium giant Alcoa (AA.N), one of the biggest foreign investors in the country, cancelled plans in 2011 to build a new smelter while a long list of potential energy projects, relying on the country's vast renewable potential, lie dormant.

Prosthetics maker Ossur (OSSR.CO) (OSSRu.IC), made famous for supplying South African Olympian Oscar Pistorius with his artificial legs, is one of the country's big firms and is struggling under the weight of restrictions.

Although it is mostly exempt from currency controls, it has to list on two exchanges, borrow money through overseas subsidiaries and cannot use a rights issue to raise funds as it would be stuck with useless crowns.

"This is a huge cost for a relatively small company," Chief Executive Jon Sigurdsson says. "And the real problem is that I just don't see the way out."

"Closing an economy is very simple, but opening is very difficult and there is just no credible plan out there."

Holding Ossur shares is the closest Icelandic investors get to foreign currency and the stock trades 19 percent higher in Reykjavik than in Copenhagen.

"Iceland has been cut off from the international financial system for 5 years and country is becoming isolated," added Asgeir Jonsson, an advisor to investment firm Gamma.

Others agreed that the government faced a long haul.

"I have a hard time seeing a solution other than changing our currency," Thorolfur Matthiasson, a Professor of Economics at the University of Iceland said.

"For now, Iceland will be like Greece, Ireland, Italy or Spain, with lots of political turmoil, populist politics, unstable governments." (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Alistair Scrutton; Editing by Toby Chopra)