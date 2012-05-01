By Mia Shanley
GRINDAVIK, Iceland, April 30 In this small
Icelandic village, sailors are making double their pre-crisis
pay, haddock sales to places like Boston and Brussels are
booming and unemployment is almost zero - signs of this island's
surprisingly rapid rise from the ashes of banking ruin.
While much of Europe wallows in recession, the economy of
this volcanic island in the mid Atlantic is growing at a clip
that has surprised many people, thanks to a currency fall - in
which the crown lost almost half its value to the euro - an
export and tourism boom as well as growing consumer confidence.
"This is probably one of our best years," said Arnthor
Einarsson, a fisherman readying his boat for his next catch as
seagulls circle huge piles of fishing nets on a rocky peninsula
about one hour south of the capital Reykjavik.
Only a few years ago, a banking boom in which the sector's
assets grew to 10 times the country's GDP lured many of
Iceland's 320,000 population from traditional industries into
the world of finance. Fisherman got into banking and sailors
speculated on booming real estate.
Those heady days have gone. Gas-guzzling Land Rovers have
been replaced with fuel-efficient Volkswagens, a sign perhaps
of a more sober consumer mood in which economic growth is based
on a steady expansion of exports rather than flash-in-the-pan
speculation.
The wounds that sparked massive street protests against the
financial elite are slowly healing. Even the then prime minister
has been tried by a special court, closing one chapter.
Granted, there is still a long way to go, but many see
Iceland as offering a lesson particularly to European countries
such as Greece and Spain, stuck with shrinking economies and
lacking the option of devaluing to boost their international
competitiveness.
Iceland's GDP growth estimated at some 2.6 percent this year
will outshine even powerhouses like Sweden.
"These are among the highest numbers in Europe," said
Finance Minister Steingrimur Sigfusson. "Sometimes it is easier
to turn a small boat around than a big ship."
Currency depreciation though is only part of the picture.
Capital controls, progressive taxes and a careful phasing-in
of austerity measures were also key to getting the country
back on track, bringing a more than 10 percent fiscal deficit
back to a near balance.
Iceland also did what other parts of Europe haven't dared to
do - let its banks go under. It took some of the cost itself but
forced foreign creditors to take the biggest hit.
Lauded by some economists for taking unorthodox measures to
fix its broken economy, others see it as a one-off example that
would be hard to replicate.
"The lessons don't transfer directly because of the relative
size of the old banks in relation to the economy. What we were
left with was quite manageable," said Jon Bentsson, senior
economist at Islandsbanki.
BACK TO BASICS
Three years after its near meltdown, Iceland looks healthy
on many measures. It successfully finished an IMF bailout
programme and has already made one early repayment. It expects
the sale of assets from failed bank Landsbanki to cover its $5
billion in debts to Britain and the Netherlands.
In February, Iceland recovered its investment-grade rating
from Fitch, which praised the country for restoring
macroeconomic stability, adding to investment-grade ratings from
Standard and Poor's and Moody's Investors Service.
Icelanders are getting work, going shopping and their house
prices are rising again.
And while the penthouse of a gleaming new skyscraper in
downtown Reykjavik sits empty, Icelanders are piling into a hip
new restaurant on the ground floor called the Hamburger Factory.
Car sales doubled in the first quarter. Jon Olafsson, who
runs an auto dealership on the outskirts of Reykjavik, expects
to sell almost 1,000 cars this year, having sold less than 100
cars in 2009.
"This is a high volume day for us," he says, pointing at a
shiny row of cars just rolled out on his lot. His customers are
back en masse, hunting for leaner, greener cars, and he is
recruiting staff to meet demand.
While signs point to recovery, many remain cautious about
the future and bitter over the past.
Household debt exceeds 200 percent of GDP. The government
must deal with the issue of capital controls, imposed after the
crisis but which are seen by some economists as denting foreign
investment confidence.
There is little trust in government three years after the
fall of ex-Prime Minister Geir Haarde. Parliament has the
support of only 10 percent of the public, polls show.
Pall Matthiasson, chief executive of mental health services
at the National University Hospital of Iceland, flips through
slides on his iPad showing the five stages of grief.
He says Icelanders remain in a state of depression.
"There is cohesive guilt, because only so much anger can be
directed at the bankers," he said. "It's like looking in the
mirror and asking 'did I do that'? It comes back to haunt us."
CLOSE THE TRENCHES
Many just want a clean slate.
That can be seen no more clearly than in recent polls which
show a surprisingly strong lead for presidential candidate Thora
Arnorsdottir, a fresh-faced mother who is due to give birth to
her third child at the end of May.
In an election due at the end of June, the 37-year-old goes
up against President Olafur Grimsson, who is running for a fifth
four-year term having a few years back cheered on those who
drove the country's banking expansion.
Haarde's trial, she says, was difficult for the nation.
"Instead of being a step towards reconciliation, it has been
more an opening up of wounds," she told Reuters, curled up on a
sofa in her suburban home and peeking out of her window every
few minutes to check on her children.
People told her they couldn't bear to watch the news
anymore.
"I feel that we can get through this without taking out the
daggers," said Arnorsdottir, a journalist who also has her own
quiz show. "My hope is to use the influence of the presidency to
close the trenches."
Haarde, the world's only political leader to be tried for
crimes related to the global crisis, was found innocent of major
charges of gross negligence but guilty of failing to hold
dedicated cabinet meetings ahead of the collapse.
In the months ahead, Iceland will bring former banking
executives to stand trial, so the pain is not over.
Icelanders will meanwhile get on with their recovery.
"Did Icelanders have an identity crisis? Yes," said Egill
Helgason, one of Iceland's best-known television commentators.
"They thought they were financial wizards, but it was all an
illusion ... Now it's back to books, music, and well, fish."