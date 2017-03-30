By Niklas Pollard
Iceland's prime minister
said on Thursday that easing interest rates was of extreme
importance to households and businesses in the country as it
emerges from years under capital controls.
Centre-right Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson said lower
rates would also allow the government greater scope on spending
and called on a labour market that has seen sharp pay rises over
the past year to give the central bank room to ease policy.
"The best opportunity we have at present to improve
standards of living is to lower interest rates," he said in the
text of a speech at the central Sedlabanki's annual meeting,
published on the bank's website.
Iceland lifted its remaining capital curbs earlier this
month. It ended more than eight years of controls on businesses
and citizens put in place after its banks collapsed in quick
succession during the 2008 financial crisis.
Part of the catalyst for the crisis was a huge flow of
international investment into Iceland because of relatively high
interest rates being offered at the time.
Iceland's central bank left interest rates unchanged at 5.0
percent in the wake of the move, but hinted it may lower them
soon if an end to capital controls did not undermine the
country's currency.
Sedlabanki Governor Mar Gudmundsson said in separate speech
that interest rates in Iceland were not high in historical terms
but acknowledged policy was tight in current international
terms.
"The explanation, however, lies in historically very low
interest rates abroad rather than abnormally high rates in
Iceland," he said in the text of the speech, which was also
published by the central bank.
Benediktsson also said his government was set to unveil
plans to ease taxes on individuals during the current electoral
term while raising them on tourism, a booming sector on the
island famous for its volcanoes, geysers and glaciers.
"There is no longer the same reason as before to grant
concessions to the tourism sector by placing it in the lower tax
bracket," he said in the speech.
