STOCKHOLM Nov 23 Iceland's Left-Greens have
suspended talks with four other parties on forming a coalition
government, the movement's leader said on Wednesday, after
disagreements including over funding for healthcare and
education.
Katrin Jakobsdottir told news site Visir she had not decided
whether she would give up on trying to form a new government by
handing back the mandate given to her by Iceland's president.
After the talks to try to resolve differences over to how
fund increases in spending on welfare and education, as well as
other issues, Jakobsdottir told Icelandic television that "not
all the parties ... have the necessary conviction to continue to
these talks to form a government".
"Therefore, I have decided that these talks are over."
The five parties - the Left-Green Movement, the Pirate
Party, Bright Future, the Reform Party and the Social Democratic
Alliance - have been in discussions after the centre-right
Independence Party failed to form a government following
October's election.
The Left-Greens want to hike taxes to pay for welfare and
education.
The Independence Party was the biggest after the Oct. 29
vote, with the Left-Greens the second largest. The Pirate Party,
which polls had forecast could upset the traditional political
order, was third.
Pirate Party head Birgitta Jonsdottir told Icelandic
television she would try to form a government if Iceland's
president asked her to do so.
"But then we must find some other way than the one we are
faced with now, for the reason that none of these parties seems
to be able to work together," she said.
