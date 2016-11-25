REYKJAVIK, Nov 25 - Iceland's Left Green party leader said on Friday she had given up on forming a government and handed back the president's mandate to create one.

Katrin Jakobsdottir's failure to negotiate a coalition further extends the political impasse that followed the Oct. 29 snap election.

Talks led by her to form a five-party government including the anti-establishment Pirate Party were suspended earlier this week.

The president gave Jakobsdottir the task to form a government after talks led by the centre-right Independence Party which emerged as the biggest party in the election failed.

Jakobsdottir told local media she now did not exclude anything in terms of a future government, including a minority government.

President Gudni Johannesson said he would give the parties time to talk informally. (Reporting by Ragnhildur Sigurdadottir; Writing by Daniel Dickson Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)