REYKJAVIK, Nov 25 - Iceland's Left Green party leader said
on Friday she had given up on forming a government and handed
back the president's mandate to create one.
Katrin Jakobsdottir's failure to negotiate a coalition
further extends the political impasse that followed the Oct. 29
snap election.
Talks led by her to form a five-party government including
the anti-establishment Pirate Party were suspended earlier this
week.
The president gave Jakobsdottir the task to form a
government after talks led by the centre-right Independence
Party which emerged as the biggest party in the election failed.
Jakobsdottir told local media she now did not exclude
anything in terms of a future government, including a minority
government.
President Gudni Johannesson said he would give the parties
time to talk informally.
