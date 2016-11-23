STOCKHOLM Nov 23 Iceland's Left-Greens have
suspended talks with four other parties on forming a coalition
government, Icelandic media reported on Wednesday.
Left-Green leader Katrin Jakobsdottir told news site Visir
she had not decided whether she will give up on trying to form a
new government by handing back a mandate given to her by
Iceland's president.
The five parties - the Left-Green Movement, the Pirate
Party, Bright Future, the Reform Party and the Social Democratic
Alliance - have been in discussions after the centre-right
Independence Party failed to form a government following
October's election.
(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)