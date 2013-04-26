* Progressive and Independence parties seen in coalition
* Ruling Social Democrats trail badly in polls
* Vote seen as rejection of bailout terms, EU membership
By Balazs Koranyi
REYKJAVIK, April 27 Icelanders fed up with
austerity are set to oust the ruling Social Democrats in
elections on Saturday after being wooed with promises of tax
cuts and debt relief from the centre right that presided over
the nation's financial meltdown five years ago.
With promises of a quick recovery fading, voters are angered
by mounting mortgage debt, rapid inflation and crippling capital
controls that keep investment at a record low.
"To me, this election is about whether my daughter will be
able to keep her house or not," said Thury Steinthorsdottir, 55,
who runs a small bed and breakfast in Laugarvatn, 30 km (20
miles) east of Reykjavik.
"The crash wiped out all the equity on her house and she's
now working 70-80 hours a week with three children just to keep
up with payments. This can't go on anymore."
With a population of 320,000, Iceland became a European
financial hub 10 years ago when its banks borrowed money cheaply
and lured British and Dutch savers with high returns.
Growing unchecked under a relaxed regulatory regime, the
banks expanded to 10 times Iceland's GDP by 2008, then crashed
in a matter of days when credit markets froze in the wake of the
Lehman Brothers bankruptcy.
Property prices followed, tumbling by more than 50 percent
in some cases while real wages fell close to 30 percent and
mortgages, often indexed to inflation, soared.
Polls favour Independence Party Chairman Bjarni Benediktsson
to become the next prime minister after he took a last minute
lead from Sigmundur Gunnlaugsson's Progressive Party. The Social
Democrats, despite making late poll gains, are expected to come
in a distant third.
Neither of the leading parties is likely to win a majority,
leaving the Progressives and Independence to form a coalition.
The two led Iceland, often jointly, for nearly 30 years before
the crash and party insiders consider a coalition a done deal.
Iceland's 235,000 eligible voters will cast their ballots
from 0900 GMT to 2200 GMT with first results expected shortly
after polls close.
"This election revolves around mortgage debt," said Egill
Helgason, a political commentator for the Icelandic national
broadcaster RUV. "The Progressives have promised the world, and
then some."
The promises, which focus on forcing foreign creditors of
failed banks to take a write down on their claims and give the
cash to households, could be the only hitch.
"The last election was about the past and responsibility for
the crisis. Now we're voting about the way ahead," Benediktsson,
43, said.
"We've seen what cutbacks have done for our health care
system and social benefits... and people realise that we just
can't cut down more to balance the budget," the former
professional soccer player said.
Economic growth, a respectable 2.6 percent in 2011, slowed
to 1.8 percent last year and some forecast a further slowdown
this year as lack of investment weighs on output.