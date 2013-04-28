* Independence, Progressive parties win 19 seats each
* Ruling Social Democrats take distant third
* Voters reject bailout terms and EU membership talks
* Campaign focused on household debt relief
By Balazs Koranyi and Robert Robertson
REYKJAVIK, April 28 Iceland's centre-right
parties began talks on Sunday to form a new government,
promising to end years of austerity and provide debt relief to
households, and only arguing about which one of them should lead
the government.
Fed up with years of belt tightening and soaring debt,
Icelanders ousted the Social Democrats on Saturday, handing the
biggest defeat to any ruling party since independence from
Denmark in 1944 and offering a new chance to the very parties
that presided over its economic rise and collapse.
"The best solution would be a two-party coalition; that
would be the strongest type of government capable to handling
the tough decisions ahead," Independence Party leader Bjarni
Benediktsson, 43, said on Sunday, calling a coalition of the two
centre-right parties a "natural first choice".
With all the ballots counted, the Independence Party, which
took part in every government between 1980 and 2009, won 26.7
percent of the vote and 19 seats in the Althing, the world's
oldest parliamentary institution.
The Progressive Party, its main rival and partner in many
previous coalitions, scored 24.4 percent, also worth 19 seats,
while the Social Democrats were a distant third with 12.9
percent.
"Independence Party and Progressive Party teaming up in a
coalition is by far the most likely outcome. Other outcomes are
of course possible but very unlikely," Olafur Hardarson, a
political science professor at the University of Iceland said on
Sunday, when the final votes came in.
In a country where Nordic civility prevails, the prime
minister walks without security and members of parliament are
listed in the phone book. Coalitions are usually formed in just
days and experts said it would be a quick deal once again.
President Olafur Ragnar Grimsson said he would decide by
Monday evening who he would ask to form the government.
Progressive Party leader Sigmundur Gunnlaugsson, 38, argued
that he should lead the government because his party made the
biggest gains, more than doubling its seat in parliament.
"I would think we are in a position to be offered to lead
the government. We have gained most support," he said.
COLLAPSE
Once a European financial centre, the windswept north
Atlantic island of glaciers, geysers and volcanoes has struggled
along for years after a crash that brought it to its knees.
"A lot of people are struggling and they are expecting a lot
from this next government, maybe even magic," Reykjavik voter
Haraldur Johannsson, 57, said. "All the parties make promises
but they often don't keep them so perhaps we should be careful
in what we wish for."
The two parties campaigned on offering households debt
relief as falling property prices and inflation-indexed
mortgages keep pushing debt higher, despite several rounds of
write-offs.
They also argued that foreign investors, primarily hedge
funds, who hold claims to the collapsed banks, must take a huge
write-off, possibly as much as 75 percent, before capital
controls can be lifted. And both argued that Iceland should end
talks to join the European Union, preserving independence.
"People seem to have a very short memory," Halldor
Gudmundsson, 44, said after casting his ballot on Reykjavik's
outskirts. "These are the parties that got us into the mess in
the first place."
The two parties presided over Iceland for years, setting in
motion its unchecked economic liberalisation, which led to a
phenomenal rise and crash.
Iceland's privatised banks borrowed on cheap overseas
markets and lured British and Dutch savers with high returns.
But after amassing assets worth more than 10 times Iceland's
GDP, Landsbanki, Kaupthing and Glitnir collapsed in quick
succession, dragging the entire country into a financial abyss
in October 2008.
Property prices tumbled, unemployment soared and the
currency was only saved by capital controls that locked in
foreign investors indefinitely.
The Social Democrats stabilised the economy with a bailout
package hailed as exemplary by the IMF. But a series of policy
blunders, tax hikes, leniency toward foreign creditors and their
inability to deal with household debt cost them popularity.