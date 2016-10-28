REYKJAVIK Oct 28 Iceland's anti-establishment
Pirate Party is in a tight race to become the largest party in
parliament after an election on Saturday called when the prime
minister resigned as a result of the Panama Papers scandal.
The Pirates have been riding a wave of anger against the
establishment in a country that was one of the hardest hit in
the 2008 financial crisis when its banking system collapsed,
hitting thousands of savers.
Polls put it in close second place to the Independence
Party, currently the junior partner in the governing coalition.
It wants, among other things, to give asylum to U.S.
whistleblower Edward Snowden, accept the bitcoin virtual
currency and clean up corruption.
The Pirates - founded less than four years ago as a protest
movement against global copyright laws, and whose election
campaign is partly crowdfunded - have 21 percent in a
Morgunbladid poll published on Friday.
The Independence Party polled 22.5 percent.
The governing coalition's senior partner, the Progressive
Party, polled only 10 percent. It was hurt badly when Sigmundur
David Gunnlaugsson resigned as prime minister in April after
documents leaked from a Panamanian law firm linked him to an
offshore company that held millions of dollars in debt from
failed Icelandic banks.
Other recent polls show a similar pattern, with some giving
the Independence Party a bigger lead. Another poll published on
Friday by research company MMR showed the Independence Party had
25 percent support with the Pirates at 20.5 percent.
The Pirates would look to form a majority with the current
opposition parties - the Left-Green Movement, the Social
Democratic Alliance and Bright Future.
(Reporting by Zoe Robert in Reykjavik and Daniel Dickson in
Stockholm)