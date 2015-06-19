LONDON, June 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Iceland is considering a return to bond markets this year, most likely only after investors have had time to digest plans to remove capital controls that were imposed back in 2008, bankers said.

The sovereign, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, was last in bond markets in July last year when it issued a EUR750m July 2020 note, and it completed a US dollar deal each in 2012 and 2011, raising USD1bn on both occasions.

Any new deal will represent another landmark for the country; it is in the process of removing capital controls for the first time since the collapse of its largest banks Landsbanki, Kaupthing and Glitnir seven years ago.

"They are looking to come to market this year, though I think some investors in the Iceland curve are concerned about the removal of capital controls," said one DCM banker covering European public sector debt.

"A lot of the guys who bought these bonds are hedge funds, so it could be a bit tricky unless there's a lot of clarity," she said.

Iceland's ministry of finance was not immediately available for comment.

The country's finance ministry earlier this month said it has agreed to a framework to move forward with workout plans that could see cash trapped in the estates of those failed banks finally begin to flow to creditors.

The process of capital control liberalisation is positive for the credit but inevitably carries some risks, analysts at ratings agency Fitch said.

"Sudden and large capital outflows may lead to short-term uncertainty and exchange rate volatility, putting pressure on import prices and the balance of payments," the analysts said.

A second DCM banker said that the complicated nature of the strategy for removal would take time for the market to digest.

"I think the complexity was probably necessary, but it would still take a while for investors to get their heads around this," he said.

Iceland's most recently issued bond, a EUR750m July 2020 note, has seen its yield rise 17bp since the announcement, to 2.17% at 1445 BST on Friday, though this was against a volatile backdrop in the euro bond market. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Philip Wright, Alex Chambers)