COPENHAGEN, June 8 Iceland's finance ministry
said on Monday it is continuing talks with foreign investors and
creditors on rules that govern how capital controls, in place
since 2008, will be lifted.
Earlier, the government said it would impose a 39 percent
tax on creditors of failed banks who wanted to take reclaimed
assets out of the country. The ministry said the claimants had
made several proposals which it is considering.
"These proposals contemplate addressing these risks through a
combination of the payment of a voluntary stability contribution
together with other measures designed to attenuate the release
of crowns that have been trapped behind the capital controls and
augment the foreign currency reserves of the Central Bank of
Iceland," it said in a statement.
