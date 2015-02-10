COPENHAGEN Feb 10 Iceland's central bank sold
11.8 billion Icelandic crowns on Tuesday at the latest in a
series of auctions that aim to cut an overhang of local currency
held by overseas investors trapped when the island's financial
system collapsed.
The auctions are part of a longer-term strategy to ease
capital controls put in place during the 2008 financial crisis.
It held five such auctions last year.
At Tuesday's exchange rate such a sale would
amount to 79 million euros but the central bank said it had
instead set the price at 200 crowns per euro, valuing the total
sale at 59 million euros.
Iceland wants to remove the capital controls, which are
hampering investment, but needs to avoid triggering a sudden
outflow of capital that would undermine the currency.
The Nordic country also has to first settle outstanding
issues between failed banks and foreign creditors have been
settled.
(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Gareth Jones)