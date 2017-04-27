REYKJAVIK, April 27 The Icelandic government
said on Thursday that four investment funds had withdrawn their
request for independent experts to look at the country's
decision to freeze more than a billion dollars worth of bonds.
The withdrawal brings closer an end to Iceland's efforts to
clean up the damage done in the financial crisis of 2008, which
led the authorities to impose capital controls to keep money
from flooding out of the country. Those controls effectively
froze the assets owned by overseas investors.
"With this development, there is no longer any outstanding
legal action against the Republic of Iceland in connection with
the authorities' implementation of the capital account
liberalisation strategy," the ministry said in a statement.
The controls have now been lifted. The four
funds indicated in a letter to Icelandic authorities they had
also been compensated for the assets, so their request was moot.
Foreign funds, including Autonomy Capital, lodged the
request amid a battle between them and the government over how
to unfreeze their krona assets. It was granted by an Icelandic
court late last year.
Since then, Iceland has struck deals with some of the funds
whose offshore krona assets were frozen. The Icelandic finance
ministry said the four funds had written to authorities to say
they were dropping their request following an agreement with the
central bank over the purchase of their krona holdings.
The funds and their lawyers did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
(Reporting by Ragga Sigurdardottir,; additional reporting by
Marc Jones; Writing by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Larry King)