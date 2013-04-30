* Progressives to talk to all parties after given mandate
* Progressives, Independence seen as likely coalition
* Party promised debt relief, write downs, end to EU talks
REYKJAVIK, April 30 The centre-right Progressive
Party will form Iceland's next government, likely to be a
coalition with the Independence Party that shares its plans to
end EU accession talks and cut household debt.
Progressive leader Sigmundur Gunnlaugsson, who could become
one of Iceland's youngest leaders at 38, has pledged an end to
austerity and to return to growth five years after a spectacular
banking collapse plunged the north Atlantic island into crisis.
"I will now talk to the leader of all the parties elected to
parliament and only after that will I decide who would be
invited for formal coalition talks," he said after receiving his
mandate from President Olafur Ragnar Grimsson on Tuesday.
His Progressives presided over much of Iceland's dizzying
economic rise, when home owners took on huge mortgages, the
country attracted billions of dollars of Dutch and British
savings with its relatively high rates, and banks grew to more
than 10 time its gross domestic product.
The Independents, coalition partners of the Progressives in
many past governments, were in power when the banks collapsed in
a matter of days in late 2008, sending its currency into
freefall and tripling unemployment virtually overnight.
Although the outgoing Social Democrat government stabilised
the economy and Iceland has returned to modest growth, capital
controls remain, real wages are far below their pre-crisis level
and household debt remains crippling, as inflation indexed loans
keep growing despite earlier government relief.
Voters punished the Social Democrats on Saturday, handing
the biggest defeat to any ruling party since independence from
Denmark in 1944 and offering the two centre-right parties a
chance to rule again.
Although a coalition the most likely scenario, some of the
promises made by the Progressives could be an obstacle.
"There is a very strong tradition of two party government in
Iceland as it is accepted this would be the most stable," said
Thorolfur Matthiasson, an economy professor at Oslo University.
"But Sigmundur David (Gunnlaugsson) is young, new to the
game, and if he sticks too hard to his principles, he might run
into trouble, turning off potential allies," Matthiasson said.
Gunnlaugsson has promised to reduce household debt through
write offs and the abolition of inflation indexed mortgages. He
said he would pay for this by asking foreign creditors of its
failed banks to take a large write down.
Gunnlaugsson, an EU sceptic, also said Europe's economic
turbulence showed the bloc was not the way to go for Iceland and
he would support breaking off already stalled entry talks.
"The relief has to come, I lost all my savings," Reykjavik
resident Haukur Geirsson said. "I had my retirement savings in
stocks and it's gone. My son would help, but his mortgage has
gone from 25 million crowns in 2008 to 39 million crowns
($333,000) now."
Gunnlaugsson Progressive Party earned 19 seats in
parliament, the same as the Independence Party and more than
twice as much as the Social Democrats.