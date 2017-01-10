REYKJAVIK Jan 10 Iceland's centre-right
Independence, Reform and Bright Future parties have agreed to
form a coalition government and will give parliament a vote on
whether to hold a referendum on joining the European Union, the
three parties said on Tuesday.
Together, the coalition will hold 32 of the 63 seats in
parliament. The Independence Party, whose leader Bjarni
Benediktsson will be prime minister, has 21 seats.
The Independence Party opposes EU membership while the other
two parties both favour it. They have agreed to let parliament
vote on whether to hold a referendum on membership.
(Reporting by Ragnhildur Sigurdadottir; Writing by Daniel
Dickson; Editing by Simon Johnson)