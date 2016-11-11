STOCKHOLM Nov 11 Iceland's Independence Party
said on Friday its leader, Bjarni Benediktsson, has begun
discussions with the Reform Party and the Bright Future party
about forming a new government.
The Independence Party won 21 seats in last month's general
election, making it the largest party. The Reform Party - which
was founded earlier this year - won seven seats and the Bright
Future four, giving the three parties a bare majority in the
63-seat house.
"This afternoon Bjarni went to meet the President and
informed him that on the basis of conversations with leaders of
the Reform Party and Bright Future they have today decided to
formally begin discussions about forming a government," the
Independence Party said in a statement.
The Independence Party was a junior member of the former
government and has been part of every government between 1980
and 2009 and again from 2013.
It presided over the privatisation of banks, the
liberalisation of the financial sector and its demise, and the
country's eventual economic recovery from its 2008 crisis.
(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom, editing by Larry King)