April 23 An Icelandic court found former Prime Minister Geir Haarde guilty on Monday of one charge related to the collapse of the country's banks in 2008 but exonerated him on three other charges and decided not to punish him.

Here is a short look at what happened:

Oct. 6, 2008 - Threatened with national bankruptcy, Icelanders give the government sweeping powers, including wide-ranging authority over its banks. Over the next three days the government dismisses the board of directors of Landsbanki, the island's second-largest bank by value, and puts the bank in receivership. It also takes control of Glitnir, the third-largest bank, buying a 75 percent stake for 600 million euros ($878 million) and on Oct. 9 it takes control of Kaupthing, the country's biggest bank.

Oct. 9 - A diplomatic row breaks out between Iceland and Britain over how to deal with hundreds of millions of pounds of British deposits trapped in collapsed Icelandic banks.

Oct. 15 - Iceland shores up its ravaged economy by slashing borrowing costs; the central bank cuts its main interest rate to 12 percent from 15.5 percent.

Oct. 25 - Protesters demand the resignation of conservative Prime Minister Geir Haarde.

Nov. 19 - The IMF approves a $2.1 billion loan for Iceland. The deal is complemented by more than $3 billion in loans from Nordic countries, Russia and Poland, and around $5 billion from Britain, the Netherlands and Germany, making the whole package worth about $10 billion.

Jan. 26, 2009 - Iceland's ruling coalition falls apart when Prime Minister Haarde says he is resigning. Two days later the Social Democrats are given a mandate to form a new government.

Feb. 1 - Iceland names an interim centre-left government which promises to rebuild the economy. Johanna Sigurdardottir of the Social Democratic Alliance is prime minister. The Social Democrats, the junior partner in the previous government, forms the caretaker administration with the Left-Greens.

April 25 - The caretaker government of the Social Democrats and Left-Greens wins renewed power in parliamentary elections.

Aug. 28 - Parliament approves "Icesave" bill, having added conditions such as linking payment to GDP development.

July 26, 2010 - The European Union agrees to start accession talks with Iceland and urges it to resolve the debt dispute.

Feb. 16, 2011 - Lawmakers again back a deal to repay the $5 billion to Britain and the Netherlands and four days later President Olafur Grimsson triggers a referendum when he refuses to sign the bill.

April 9 - Icelanders reject in a referendum the plan to repay around $5 billion to Britain and the Netherlands.

June 7 - Haarde pleads not guilty to charges of negligence at the start of a historic trial.

March 16, 2012 - Iceland says it aims to start selling, towards the end of the year, its stakes in the three banks it took over in 2008, starting with Islandsbanki.

March 30 - Iceland's economy will grow by 2.6 percent in 2012 and 2.5 percent in 2013 putting the country further on the path of recovery, statistics office forecasts show.

April 23 - Haarde is found guilty of failing to hold dedicated cabinet meetings ahead of the crisis - one of four charges against him, but he is exonerated on three other charges. The court does not punish him. (Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)