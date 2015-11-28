REYKJAVIK Nov 28 Activist hackers from the
Anonymous collective have claimed responsibility for bringing
down five government websites in Iceland in a protest against
whale-hunting by the North Atlantic nation.
The sites, which included the prime minister's official
website and that of the environment and interior ministries,
went offline on Friday and remained down until about midday
(1200 GMT) on Saturday.
In an anti-whaling video posted on social media, activists
called for people to hack websites linked to Iceland to protest
persistent commercial hunting despite an international
moratorium.
On a new Twitter account devoted to the campaign,
screenshots showing the sites down were published late on Friday
by activists who said they belonged to the loose Anonymous
collective. The government made no comment about the outage.
Iceland is a member of the International Whaling Commission
(IWC), an inter-governmental body which imposed a ban on all
commercial whaling from 1986. The moratorium remains in place,
but both Iceland and Norway continue to hunt whales.
Iceland has come under fire for whaling for decades,
including in the 1970s and 1980s when activists from Greenpeace
and the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society tried to disrupt
annual hunts using boats or by sabotaging hunting stations.
Isolated in the North Atlantic with only Greenland as its
close neighbour, Iceland has relied on fishing and whaling as a
key part of its economy. Icelanders argue whales reduce the
stocks of the fish they hunt for.
Since its devastating financial meltdown in 2008 and a sharp
currency devaluation, however, tourism has boomed and whale
tours are increasingly popular.
(Reporting by Ragnhildur Sigurardóttir in Reykjavik and Sabina
Zawadzki in Copenhagen; Editing by Helen Popper)