STOCKHOLM Nov 27 Iceland's government decided on Tuesday to inject billions of crowns into the country's troubled house loan finance fund, HFF, which racked up losses after the 2008 crisis and which has received funds before.

HFF issues bonds to finance the loans it makes so that people can buy homes, but has faced rising default levels after the crisis, when the top banks crashed and property values slid.

In an October report, HFF said 9.6 percent of homes with mortgages from the HFF were in default.

The government said it had decided to raise HFF's capital up to 13 billion crowns ($103.04 million) to make sure the Fund's equity ratio was at least 3 percent from 2013. At end-June, the ratio was 1.4 percent on a capital base of 6.3 billion crowns.

"It remains, however, the firm policy of the authorities that the Fund's equity should stand at 5 percent as is stipulated in the regulation pertaining to the Fund," the government, which owns HFF, added in a statement.

The exact amount of the equity contribution would be decided when HFF's full-year 2012 financial results were ready. The government in 2010 injected 33 billion crowns into HFF.

Iceland is still recovering from the crisis caused by the collapse of its banks and home owners still have high debts. However, industries like fishing and tourism, as well as the production of aluminium at smelters fuelled by geo-thermal energy, have boosted growth this year.

Islandsbanki said in a research report it expected the government to have to inject more funds into HFF as the "outlook for the fund's operations and economic development is not very promising for the months ahead".

The International Monetary Fund said in a recent review on Iceland's economy that it expected a recapitalisation of HFF equal to about 3/4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) would take place this year but that the government was on track for a balanced overall budget position in 2014. ($1 = 126.1650 Iceland kronas) (Reporting by Patrick Lannin)