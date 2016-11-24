REYKJAVIK Nov 24 Iceland said on Thursday it
had taken legal action against Iceland Foods Ltd over the
British supermarket chain's trademark registration for the word
"Iceland".
Iceland's foreign ministry said the Europe-wide registration
had often left Icelandic firms unable to describe their products
as Icelandic and the government had therefore asked the European
Union Intellectual Property Office (EU-IPO) to invalidate it.
"Iceland Foods has aggressively pursued and won multiple
cases against Icelandic companies which use "Iceland" in their
representation or as part of their trademark, even in cases when
the products and services do not compete," it said in a
statement.
The goal is to ensure the right of Icelandic companies to
use the word "Iceland" in relation to their goods and services,
it added.
The ministry said the north Atlantic island state had over
the past years tried unsuccessfully to resolve the situation
through talks with Iceland Foods, which specialises in frozen
food.
A ministry spokeswoman said the government did not know how
long the process at the EU-IPO would take.
A spokeswoman at Iceland Foods did not offer an immediate
comment when contacted by Reuters.
(Reporting by Ragnhildur Sigurdardottir; Additional reporting
by Costas Pitas; Writing by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Mark
Potter)