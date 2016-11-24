(Adds response from Iceland Foods)
REYKJAVIK Nov 24 Iceland said on Thursday it
had taken legal action against Iceland Foods Ltd over the
British supermarket chain's trademark registration for the word
"Iceland".
Iceland's foreign ministry said the Europe-wide registration
had often left Icelandic firms unable to describe their products
as Icelandic and the government had therefore asked the European
Union Intellectual Property Office (EU-IPO) to invalidate it.
"Iceland Foods has aggressively pursued and won multiple
cases against Icelandic companies which use "Iceland" in their
representation or as part of their trademark, even in cases when
the products and services do not compete," it said in a
statement.
The goal is to ensure the right of Icelandic companies to
use the word "Iceland" in relation to their goods and services,
it added.
The ministry said the north Atlantic island state had over
the past years tried unsuccessfully to resolve the situation
through talks with Iceland Foods, which specialises in frozen
food.
A spokeswoman at Iceland Foods said it wished the Icelandic
government had recently approached it to resolve the issue
amicably, and that it did not believe there was any confusion
between the firm's name and the island nation.
"While we will vigorously defend Iceland Foods' established
rights where there is any risk of confusion between our business
and Iceland the country, we have been trading successfully for
46 years ... and do not believe that any serious confusion or
conflict has ever arisen," she said.
A spokeswoman for Iceland's foreign ministry said it did not
know how long the process at the EU-IPO would take.
