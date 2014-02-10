STOCKHOLM Feb 10 British and Dutch authorities have filed a 556 billion Icelandic crown ($4.85 billion) claim against Iceland's deposit insurance fund over money that their savers lost when Iceland's banking system collapsed in 2008, the Icelandic Depositors' and Investors' Guarantee Fund said on Monday.

"The principal without interest and costs amounts to just under ISK 556 billion," the fund said in a statement.

It said the claim was filed in November last year.

The claim relates to money lost by British and Dutch savers who held Icesave accounts run by the Icelandic bank Landsbanki, which collapsed in late 2008. The savers were compensated by the British and Dutch governments, who have since been trying to recoup the money from Iceland. ($1 = 114.5700 Icelandic crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Kevin Liffey)