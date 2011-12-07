* Rates unchanged at 4.75 pct as expected
* Q3 GDP rises 4.7 pct qtr/qtr following Q2 contraction
* Landsbanki committee makes first Icesave payment
* Islandsbanki sells 4 bln ISK covered bond
(Adds Islandsbanki statement, Icesave payment)
By Mia Shanley
STOCKHOLM, Dec 7 Iceland's central bank
said it may need to tighten policy ahead if inflation remains
above target and its economy keeps recovering despite weaker
global growth and increased uncertainty over the debt problems
plaguing the euro zone.
Iceland tumbled into recession in 2008 when its banking
system collapsed, but it has been recovering since, with data on
Wednesday showing the economy grew at a brisk 4.7 percent in the
third quarter over the previous three months thanks to exports.
"It will be necessary to withdraw the current degree of
monetary accommodation as the recovery progresses and the slack
in the economy disappears," the central bank said in a statement
after leaving its key rate on hold at 4.75 percent as expected.
The bank raised rates by 25 basis points in November.
But analysts said the central bank will have to weigh the
tentative recovery on the island of 320,000 against the risks
both at home and abroad.
"The (central) bank is balancing the risks of
rising domestic inflation against the uncertainty stemming from
international development, especially the debt crisis in
Europe," analyst group 4Cast said in a note.
But at least one analyst said the bank may keep rates
unchanged at its next meeting in February and for some time to
come.
"They will get quite a bit of monetary withdrawal through
declining inflation," said Jon Bentsson, an economist at
Islandsbanki. "Inflation is likely to subside reasonably fast
from the current level to something approaching 3 percent in a
year or so."
Inflation is currently more than twice the central bank's
target at over 5 percent.
The central bank could even opt for a modest rate cut should
things turn particularly ugly overseas, Bentsson said.
SIGNS OF NORMALITY
The island's recovery has been fragile.
Despite the strong third-quarter growth reading, private
consumption edged up just 1.1 percent. Output is also volatile
due to the small size of the economy and it fell 3.6 percent as
recently as the second quarter.
Bentsson said he reckoned the central bank would want to see
several more quarters of healthy growth before raising rates.
In a sign that things are on the mend, a committee charged
with winding up failed lender Landsbanki said on Wednesday it
had made its first payment to creditors for Icesave debts,
paving the way for an end to a dispute that has dragged on since
the crisis.
And in an indication that market conditions are also
gradually returning to normal on the island, Islandsbanki said
on Wednesday it had successfully sold a 4 billion Icelandic
crown ($33.6 million) covered bond to a broad group of
institutional investors.
The bank had been almost solely funded by deposits since the
island's financial crisis.
Islandsbanki CEO Birna Einarsdottir said in a statement that
the listing of the bond, which was oversubscribed, was an
important milestone and part of "resurrecting" the domestic
financial and capital markets.
($1 = 119.0100 Iceland kronas)
(Reporting by Mia Shanley; Editing by Hugh Lawson)