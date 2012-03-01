STOCKHOLM, March 1 Iceland's Financial
Supervisory Authority board said on Thursday it had sacked its
director general for gving misleading or false information about
companies he chaired during his time at failed bank Landsbanki.
Gunnar Andersen had been a managing director at Landsbanki,
one of the country's top commercial banks, which collapsed under
a massive weight of debt at the end of 2008. While at
Landsbanki, Andersen served as chairman of two offshore
companies.
The board said Anderson "participated in providing (the
regulator) with misleading or actually incorrect information on
the existence of these companies".
The board said Anderson had been notified of its decision to
terminate his contract. The FSA's chief legal counsel, Unnur
Gunnarsdottir, has temporarily assumed his responsibilities.
The FSA's board said it had also received indications that
Andersen may have obtained confidential information from the
banking system unlawfully. It has reported the matter to the
police.
