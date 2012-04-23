REYKJAVIK, April 23 An Icelandic court ruled on
Monday that former Prime Minister Geir Haarde was guilty of one
charge related to negligence in connection with the North
Atlantic island nation's financial meltdown in 2008 but gave him
no punishment.
Haarde is so far the only political leader in the world to
face prosecution over the crisis that engulfed the world
economy.
A special court found Haarde guilty of failing to hold
dedicated cabinet meetings ahead of the crisis, which was one of
four charges against him. The special court of impeachment was
set up in 1905 but the Haarde case was its first trial.
(Reporting by Mia Shanley and Omar Valdimarsson)