COPENHAGEN, Sept 30 Creditors of Icelandic bank
Kaupthing, which collapsed during the global financial crisis,
have agreed to pay 120 billion Icelandic crowns ($940 million)
to the national Treasury, broadcaster RUV reported on Wednesday.
Creditors of another collapsed bank, Glitnir, agreed earlier
this month to pay 200 billion Icelandic crowns in a similar move
that is seen as step towards lifting capital controls imposed
during the crisis.
Creditors of Kaupthing also agreed not to file a suit
against the state nor the central bank.
Iceland earlier this year proposed levying a 39 percent tax
if assets held at banks that collapsed in 2008 were transferred
abroad, unless they met "stability" conditions, in effect a
contribution from creditors to state coffers.
These should help Iceland to eventually lift the capital
controls it imposed when its three largest banks, Landbanki,
Kauphting Bank and Glitnir, collapsed.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Additional reporting by Ragnhildur
Sigurdardottir; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)