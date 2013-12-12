REYKJAVIK Dec 12 An Icelandic court sentenced
four former Kaupthing bankers to jail on Thursday for market
abuses related to a large stake taken in the bank by a Qatari
sheikh just before it went under in late 2008.
Weeks before the country's top three banks collapsed under
huge debts as the global credit crunch struck, Kaupthing
announced that Sheikh Mohammed Bin Khalifa Bin Hamad al Thani
had bought 5 percent of its shares in a confidence-boosting
move.
A parliamentary commission later said the shares had been
bought with a loan from Kaupthing itself.
On Thursday, a Reykjavik district court sentenced Hreidar
Mar Sigurdsson, Kaupthing's former CEO, to five and a half years
in prison while former chairman Sigurdur Einarsson received a
five-year sentence.
Magnus Gudmundsson, former CEO of Kaupthing Luxembourg, was
given a three-year sentence AND Olafur Olafsson - the bank's
second largest shareholder at the time - got three and a half
years.
In what is by far the largest case brought by Iceland's
special prosecutor against former employees of Iceland's failed
banks, it was argued that the market had been deceived by
information indicating that financing was coming directly from
al Thani's own funds.
Special Prosecutur Olafur Thor Hauksson, who called some 50
witnesses in the case, said the loans granted by the bank had
the sole purpose of boosting Kaupthing shares.
None of the bankers, now based in London and Luxembourg,
were present on Thursday.
The estate of Kaupthing said earlier this year it had
settled a dispute with al Thani but provided no details, saying
only that it had discontinued legal proceedings.
(Reporting by Robert Robertsson; writing by Mia Shanley;
editing by Andrew Roche)